Travels bus dashes on divider

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A travel’s bus (MH37 7096) going from Pune to Akola dashed the divider at Akashwani Chowk in the wee hours on Sunday. First, the bus hit the barricades and then dashed the divider. It was stopped after obstructed by the traffic signal pole. A woman passenger sustained minor injured. No one had lodged any complaint in this regard. The incident was noted in the Jinsi police station dairy, informed PI Rameshwar Renge.