Tree census conducted in Govt College of Arts & Sci

Aurangabad, Sept 27:

The Alumni Association of Government College of Arts and Science, Marathwada Environment Care Cluster, Aurangabad First (AF), Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Ltd and Aurangabad Municipal Corporation jointly undertook ‘Tree Census’ on the college premises on Tuesday.

AF president Prashant Deshpande, Project Officer Ranjeet Kakkad, director Vivek Bhonsle, and executive secretary Hemant Landge guided students on the importance of ‘Tree Census’ in the present scenario.

The technical team consisting of Rushikesh Dongoankar, Nikhil Bhalerao and Lalit Jadhav guided and practically trained the students for the census task.

Managing Director of Maxflow Prabhanjan Mahatole took the initiative as an alumnus. College Principal Dr Rajendra Satpute motivated the staff for the task. Programme Coordinator Nawal Thorat, Maya Wanjare, Dr Vikas Gambhire, Dr Syed Abrar, Dr Sulochana Rathod, Dr Shaista Khan and Sunanda Choure worked for this successful event.