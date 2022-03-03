Tree plantation at Chikalthana MIDC

Aurangabad, March 3:

A tree plantation drive was held jointly by Broach Technology India and Khemka family in association with the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) and MIDC on the open space-32, Chikalthana MIDC recently.

The project is aimed at increasing the oxygen and green cover in the industrial area. More than 1100 native trees were planted. The project is undertaken with the aim of contributing towards mother nature and to increase the oxygen and green cover. The trees will be nurtured and maintained for 3-5 years. MIDC regional officer Rajesh Joshi, Massia president Narayan Pawar, Vinod Khemka, Shakuntala Khemka and others were present.