Tree plantation at Sarosh Jr College

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: As part of the ‘One hour for my city’ drive of the municipal corporation, the students of Sarosh Junior College participated actively in seed ball preparation, cleanathon and tree plantation drive on the Sarosh education campus, recently. With seed ball intervention, large areas can be covered. It is an inexpensive way to regenerate forests.

Students cleaned the entire premises. A variety of trees were selected ensuring that the plant height should be more than 6 feet so that the growth should be quick and firm. Students shouted slogans “Sarosh hai jahan jahan, Hariyali hai wahan wahan” and “Each one plant one.”

Teachers Nuzhat Bano, Umaira Firdous, Naveed Rizwana, Heena Khan, Nikhil Khadse and gardener Sk. Ismail made efforts for this drive. Principal S M Raees applauded the efforts of the teachers and students.