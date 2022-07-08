Tree plantation drive at Shamit School

Aurangabad, July 8:

To infuse the love for nature among students and make them realize the need for green and healthy earth, Shamit School planned a plethora of activities during Van Mahotsav Week, recently. A tree plantation activity was organized on the school premises which helped to develop a connect between children and nature. Students understood the importance of tree plantation and types of trees which are beneficial to maintain clean environment. Grade IX and X took this initiative under the Sewa Project.