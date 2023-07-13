Tree plantation drive at Winchester School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Winchester International English School organised a tree plantation drive, recently. Over 200 saplings were planted on the school campus.

School director Dr Afsar Khan emphasised the significance of tree plantation in combating climate change and protecting the environment.

Students from kindergarten to high school worked together to dig holes, plant saplings, and ensure proper watering and nurturing of each tree. This collaborative effort fostered a sense of unity and community spirit among the students, further reinforcing the values of environmental stewardship.