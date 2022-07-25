Tree plantation drive organised

Aurangabad, July 25:

In a major plantation programme taken up by the Territorial Army and Forest Department of the State’s Forest Department, as many as 11,400 saplings were planted on the premises of Sirasmal, Khuldabad on Sunday. Range Forest Officer Khuldabad A R Peharkar, 136, Eco Battalion Col M A Khan, Lt Colonel Heet Mehta, Greenvalley School director Dayal Singh, Subedar More, Gayatri Pariwar planted the saplings along with other dignitaries and the school kids. Subedar More gave guidance and extended his gratitude to the participating officers and students for making the event successful.

Principal Urmila Kanwar said that in order to provide a better environment for the future generations, saplings should be planted and nurtured into big trees wherever possible.