Tri-colour to be hoisted on 4.50 L houses in district

Aurangabad, July 21:

The district administration has issued instructions to hoist tri-colour on 4.50 houses in the district between August 11 and 17 as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

It may be noted that the country is completing 75 years of Independence on August 15.

The Central and State Governments decided to implement the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to hoist Tiranga on homes, government, semi-government and private organisations officers for seven days to mark the 75th year of independence.

The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to promote awareness about the Indian National Flag.

Citizens can hoist the specific size flag on homes and r Government, semi-Government and private officers.

In the district, the flag which will be hoisted on 4.66 lakh houses, will be made available at ration and grocery shops in rural areas.

The collector has also issued instructions to illuminate Government offices, national memorials, martyrs memorials, historical places and private organisation offices as part of the celebration.