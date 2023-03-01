TRI will help overcome challenges owing to global warming

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A climate change expert, Elena Myakotnikova, underlined the need for 'TRI' formula implementation to bring eco-change and help fight the growing impact of global warming.

"Aggressive tree plantation; re-usage of plastic and involving youths and women will help to fight unitedly against the challenges emerging due to global warming in the world," expressed Elena sharing a few common similarities in this regard between India and Russia.

" May it be leaders, industries, NGOs, or common people. Everybody will have to contribute their bit. Under the re-usage of plastic, dedicated plants should be established to re-produce plastic products, and a shift towards renewable (unconventional) energy to become self-reliant in power will be a great initiative. At SIBUR, we have a plant re-manufacturing 1.7 billion plastic bottles every year, apart from the installation of 10,000 solar panels,” said Elena and CEO advisor - SIBUR.

"The depletion in green cover due to rapid urbanisation is becoming a matter of grave concern for all. It disturbs the ecology and environment. Hence plantation of trees is the need of the hour. As per standard norms, the trees developed on one hectare of land absorbs Carbon dioxide (Co2) between 1.5 tonnes and 6 tonnes per year. The alliance with Reliance (Jamnagar) proved inspirational for us. The company developed a Mango orchard on huge acres of land to develop a green belt around its plant in 2013. It is also distributing free mango saplings to the farmers and locals under Environmental and Social Governance (ESG). In 2020, we (SIBUR) also planted trees of different species and 30 tonnes of Co2 was absorbed per hectare during the last year. The trees are just 5-6 meters in height,” explained the Russian expert.

"Maintaining sustainable ecology is the need of the hour. Sensitise the youths and women about it as they are the best changemakers. Involve them, honour their voices, and take them on board or panels. Their participation will help achieve the targets. W20 session on Women as Changemakers in Climate Resilience Action stressed the need of involving more and more women so as to face and overcome the challenges emerging due to climate change," said Elena.

The fluctuation in temperature; disturbance in the cycles of seasons and decline in the water (either through evaporation or rainwater) are effects of global warming. “During the interaction with students of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) I invited their involvement and also stressed the need of using social media to educate and inform people about the challenges before us,” opined the Russian expert Elena.