Trial of supplying tap water on fifth day begins

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, July 8:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administration today started a trial to supply water in the city on the fifth day in taps (in a major part of the city) from July 10.

Presently, the AMC is lifting 10 MLD of water from the Harsul water tank and it will be extended to 15 MLD in the coming days. Meanwhile, the civic administration has also geared up to construct a portable size-independent water treatment plant (WTP) within the campus of the existing WTP at Harsul, said the executive engineer (water supply) M B Kazi.

The civic authorities are trying their best to reduce the gap in the water supply. The areas receiving water on gap of 8-9 days are now getting water on the sixth day. The majority area of the city will be supplied water in taps on the fifth day since Sunday, it is hoped.

Kazi mentioned having experimented on a rotation basis in Cidco-Hudco and surrounding areas. Meanwhile, it is said that the water supply in the city will be smooth only the incidents of damage to the main pipeline and valve or disruption in power supply gets minimised.

To benefit in future

It is said that the localities receiving water from elevated storage reservoirs (ESRs) at Marimata, Jinsi and Hanuman Tekdi under Zone No. 6 will not be receiving water after four days. After the lifting capacity from the Harsul tank reached 15 MLD, the pressure of the water supply to Hanuman Tekdi ESR will be tested. The tank which gets overflowed in monsoon will now be a boon for the citizens. The overflowing water will be lifted and supplied to the citizens, explained Kazi.

AMC undertakes 700 mm repair work

The AMC has undertaken the task of sealing a big leakage in a 700 mm diameter pipeline near the RTO office, on Railway Station Road, today morning. The repairing ensures that the water which is being transported in the city through the bypass method from Nakshatrawadi remains unaffected, said the sources.