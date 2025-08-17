Trial run at Pharola water plant successful, says civic body

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) carried out a trial run of the new 26 MLD water treatment plant at Farola on Sunday. Officials claimed that treated water reached the distribution tank at Nakshtrawadi during the run. The municipal corporation said minor technical issues in purification are being fixed.

Municipal administrator G. Sreekanth, MJP chief engineer Manisha Palande, executive engineer Tushar Tekwade, civic coordinator K. M. Phalak, and vigilance squad head M. B. Kazi inspected the plant and supply pipeline. According to the civic body, water from Farola successfully reached the Master Balancing Reservoir (MBR) at Nakshtrawadi. Once water storage at the MBR increases, the city’s distribution cycle is expected to shorten by at least two days, officials said.