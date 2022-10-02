Tribute paid from cleanliness drive, Swadeshi Vasan Festival

Various programs at MGM to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri

Aurangabad:

The Mahatma Gandhi Mission and MGM University on the occasion of birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri organised various cultural and social events on Sunday.

A cleanliness drive was held from Gajanan Maharaj Mandir to MGM premises, a wasan festival of Khadi clothes, musical tributes, paintings, blood donation camp and organ donation awareness camps were organized in the university premises.

The cleanliness drive saw a participation of all the staff and students. Later the dignitaries offered Sutmala (cotton garland) to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Chintangah area. On this occasion, the public utility technology project prepared by the students was inaugurated. A musical tribute was paid to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri at Rukmini Hall. Vice president of MGM Dr PM Jadhav, trustee Prataprao Borade, MGM university Vice-Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Rachna Sapkal, registrar Ashish Gadekar, Dr John Cheladurai and others were present on the occasion.

Raju Sonawane's team presented a play on the relevance of Gandhi's thoughts. A special issue prepared by second year students of BA and MCJ was published on this occasion. Dr Sudhir Kulkarni, Anuj Khetwani, Sana Patel, Vaishnavi Shelke delivered a lecture. Abhishek Mudhiraj, Sudam Pawar, Dr Amrita Rajput and Vaishali Deshmukh were present on the occasion.

Wasan festival of Khadi clothes

MGM Institute of Fashion Art and Khadi department presented garments made from Khadi for different age groups, in different color schemes and designs at Swadeshi Wasan Mahotsav. On this occasion the participants took an oath to wear khadi clothes.