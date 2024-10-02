Tribute paid to Gandhi in unique way at MGM University

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi was celebrated in a unique way at MGM University on Wednesday. To pay tribute to Mahatma, the university organised a ‘mass Charkha spinning’ activity, in which over 2,565 students and faculty members participated.

Dr Kirti Trivedi (Professor, IIT Indore) was the chief guest. Dr P M Jadhav ( Vice-Chairman, MGM Trust) was the guest of honour and Dr Vilas Sapkal ( Vice Chancellor, MGM University) presided over the event.

Dr Kirti Trivedi said that the event would help to promote the message of sustainable technology and organic growth which is a true tribute to our Father of Nation.

VC Dr Vilas Sapkal said “MGM University is committed to promoting optimized technology, in the way Mahatma Gandhi envisaged, to inculcate sustainability values among students. Dr P M Jadhav and Dr Ashish Gadekar also spoke.

Dr John Chelladurai (Dean, Interdisciplinary faculty) said that eight batches of 250 students demonstrated spinning of yarn from cotton with the help of different types of 250 charkhas.

As a fillip to this campaign, the Asia Book of Records took note of this unique en masse expression and came forward to recognize it as a record of this kind. Ms Rekha Singh, Adjudicator for Asia Book of Records was present at the event to assess the endeavour. Dr Rekha Shelke, Dean of Social Sciences and Humanities, proposed a vote of thanks.