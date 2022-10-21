Tributes paid to 264 martyr police personnel

Aurangabad

In all, 264 police officers and constables died while on service last year. These martyrs were paid homage on the occasion of police martyr day on the police commissionerate ground on Friday.

On October 21, 1958, the Chinese army attacked the Indian borders. The Jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force repent the attack and 10 Jawans were killed. Police memorial day is observed in their memory every year.

The city police paid homage to the martyr police personnel on Friday at Commissionerate Kavayat ground. MP Imtiyaaz Jaleel, MLA Haribhau Bagade, and commissioner of police Dr. Nikhil Gupta paid homage by offering a garland. Later a guard of honour was given to the martyrs by the city police force and Bharat Battalion. Three rounds were fired from the guns.

Commandant of State Reserve Police Force Nimit Goyal, DCP Aparna Gite, Ujwalla Vankar, Deepak Girhe, and residents also paid homage to the martyrs.