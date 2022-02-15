Tributes paid to Rahul Bajaj

Aurangabad, Feb 15:

Tributes were paid to Bajaj group's former chairman Padma Shri Rahul Bajaj at Kamalnayan Bajaj hospital on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, senior Dr SP Ekbote said in order to ensure that patients from Marathwada do not have to travel from Mumbai to Pune for treatment and provided them with state-of-the-art facilities, Rahul Bajaj established Kamalnayan Bajaj Hospital in Aurangabad in 1989. Starting in a very small space, the hospital is now being recognized as a reputed hospital in Marathwada for its credibility under the guidance of Rahul Bajaj. Trustee CP Tripathi and senior cardiologist Dr Ajit Bhagwat also paid tributes. Dr AM Dhamdhere, medical director Dr Milind Vaishnav, doctors and hospital staff were present.