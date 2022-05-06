Tributes paid to Shahu Maharaj by observing silence for 100 sec.

Aurangabad, May 6:

Residents paid tributes to Rajashri Shahu Maharaj on his death centenary by observing silence for 100 seconds at his statue near Mill Corner on Friday at 10 am.

Residents and officials of various social and political organisations gathered at Mill Corner in the morning. However, the people face inconvenience as Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) had not provided a ladder for garlanding the statue of Shahu Maharaj. People condemned AMC. A resolution was passed amid clappings that AMC should established an elevated statue of Shahu Maharaj. Former corporator Kirti Shinde assured the people to pursue the demand with the authorities. People shouted slogans regarding the OBC reservations.

Several demands including a caste based census of OBC were raised.

Social worker P J Nikam said that the SC, STs, minorities and tribals should be united and create awareness about their unity among the people through circulars and conferences.

G H Rathod, Dr Ramesh Dhanegaonkar, Ambadas Ragade, Jayashree Shirke, Sandeep Ghodke, N S Kamble, Shring Sasane, Subhadra Jadhav, G M Pinjarkar, Vishnu Vakhare, Abhay Taksal delivered speeches on the occasion.

Initially, Bhartiya Bauddha Mahasabha and Samta Sainik Dal gave a guard of honour to Shahu Maharaj, followed by Buddha Vandana.

The officials of Maharashtra Rajya OBC Janjagran Va Sangharsh Samiti, Bahujan Samajik Sanskrutik Manch, Mahatma Phule Samta Parishad, Non-political OBC, SC, ST Social Front, Baba Dalvi Vichar anch, Manohar Taksal Prathisthan, Andhashraddha Nirmulan Chalval, Gunvant Kamgar Vikas Sanstha, Guru Ravidas Satyashodhak Chalval, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and others were present.