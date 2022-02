Tributes paid to Veer Savarkar

Aurangabad, Feb 26:

Tributes were paid to freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar on his death anniversary on Saturday on behalf of various organizations. The statue of Swatantryaveer Savarkar at Samarthnagar and its surroundings were cleaned by 'Me Pan Savarkar' organization. Flowers and garlands were offered to the statue of Veer Savarkar in the morning. union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad was present on the occasion. Vijay Jahagirdar, Subhash Kumawat, Prashant Puranik, Anand Tandulwadikar, Ketki Joshi, Samitha Kulkarni were present.

25 youths donated blood

A blood donation camp at Veer Savarkar Chowk was held on behalf of Me Pan Savarkar Sangh. In all, 25 youths donated blood. Varad Joshi and Nilesh Sevekar took efforts.