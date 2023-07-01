Tributes to Vasantrao Naik through blood donation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The City Congress President (Women's Wing) Deepali Misal donated blood to pay tributes to the pioneer of the Green Revolution and former Chief Minister Vasantrao Naik on his birth anniversary.

District Congress President Dr Kalyan Kale, City Congress President Shaikh Yusuf, Kiran Patil Dongaonkar, Dr Pawan Dongre, Bhausaheb Jagtap, Anita Bhandari, Harcharan Singh Gulati and others were present on the occasion.