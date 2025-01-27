Tricolour unfurled at 655 feet

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) unfurled the national flag at Deogiri Fort on Republic Day, Sunday, about 655 feet high. The height of the fort is 600 feet high while there is a 55-foot high flagpole on it. Thus, the tricolour was unfurled at 655 feet high.

District Bicycle Association organised a bicycle rally from the city to Deogiri (Daulatabad) Fort and participated in the ceremony at the fort. A total of 120 cyclists participated in the bicycle rally.

The rally was taken out at Seven Hill at 5 am by Nikhil Misal and Sanjay Gavhane. The cyclists participated in the ceremony and sang the national anthem at the Fort.

Sanjay Rohankar (Conservation Assistant, ASI) Nikhil Kacheshwar, Charanjit Singh Sangha, Secretary, Nikhil Misal, Atul Joshi, Manish Khandelwal and others were present.