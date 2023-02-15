Trilingual Ghazal Sammelan to be held today

Aurangabad:

The Department of Hindi of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) and Bank of Baroda (BoB) will jointly host a national level ‘Trilingual Ghazal Sammelan’ at Mahatma Phule Hall at 2.30 pm on February 17.

Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle will inaugurate the programme while noted Urdu poet Dr A G Kahn will preside over it. Region Manager of BoB Deepak Kumar Singh will be the chief guest for the Sammelan.

Santosh Singh, Jyoti Shitole, Santosh Tandale Ajit Singh (Hindi poets), Shaikh Iqbal Minne, Raj Randhir and Girish Joshi (Marathi poets) and Dr A G Khan, Ravindra Bawal ‘Rafique’ and Shamim Khan will present their art.

Department head Dr Bharti Gore said the dignitaries would also present ‘Baroda Medhavi Students Prizes’to the toppers of the Department. Dr Sudhakar Shendge, Sanjay Rathod and Dr Bhagwad Gavhade will also grace the event.