Trio booked for assaulting hotel owner

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A case has been registered at the MIDC Waluj Police Station against three men for assaulting a hotel owner in the Cidco Mahanagar area. This incident happened on Wednesday at 11pm.

Abhijit Vilas Pradhan (24) owns a hotel named Rudra on Tisgaon Road in Waluj Mahanagar. Abhijit refused a food order from Shrikant Dolas and his two friends around 11pm, citing closing time. Angered by the refusal, Shrikant argued with Abhijit, accused him of deliberately closing the hotel, and verbally abused him.

The trio then attacked Abhijit and knocked him down. One of them hit him with a stone, causing injuries. Abhijit’s mother, Geeta Pradhan, rushed to help after hearing his cries and rescued him. The police registered a case against Shrikant Dolas and his two unidentified friends based on Abhijit’s complaint.