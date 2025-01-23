Trio held for assaulting Man, Snatching Phone

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Three thieves were apprehended within 24 hours by the MIDC Waluj Police after they attacked a man with a beer bottle and fled with his mobile phone on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 11 pm near a hotel in the Bajajnagar area. The victim, Chetan Bhavsing Girase (23, Sai Shraddha Park, Bajajnagar), was standing outside the hotel when the accused struck him on the head with a beer bottle, injuring him and snatched his mobile phone before escaping. The arrested suspects have been identified as Avinash Sham Kulal, Ganesh Dinkar Gangange and Mukesh Ravasahib Gore, all residents of Devgiri Colony, Ranjangaon. The operation was conducted by the Detection Branch (DB) team, led by PSI Manoj Shinde and officers Dinesh Ban, Balasaheb Andhale, Rajabhau Kolhe, Manmohanmurli Kolmi, and Samadhan Patil.