Triple lifers in double murder case

Aurangabad

Sessions judge S M Koche on Wednesday sentenced accused Vishnu Murchand Pawar to three life imprisonments and Rs 50,000 fine on the charges of killing two persons and attempting to kill one other person over a monetary dispute.

Accused Vishnu was doing contract farming on the farm of Dyaneshwar. On April 13, 2021, he had a dispute with Dyneshwar over the money of the contract. Vishnu abused Dyaneshwar and threatened to kill him.

Hence, Dyaneshwar and his family members went to the police station to lodge a complaint against Vishnu. When they were returning home, Vishnu stopped their motorcycle and stabbed Dnyaneshwar, his wife Hirabai, and his son Sanket. Dnyaneshwar and Sanket died in the attack but Hirabai was saved.

During the hearing, additional public prosecutor Sharad Bangar registered statements of 13 witnesses.