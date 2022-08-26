TRIZ method helps develop your creativity : Hemant Pardikar

Magic LearnNext programme

Aurangabad, Aug 26:

Many times complex problems cannot be solved by using traditional methods, it is necessary to develop innovative technologies through creative process. Theory of Inventive Problem Solving (TRIZ) is a science that develops a methodology for solving problems by studying objective patterns of system development. Many complex problems can be solved and new discoveries can be made using this method, said expert Hemant Pardikar. He was speaking at the Magic Learn Next programme organized jointly by Magic and JNEC College in the city on Thursday.

Speaking further, Pardikar said that Russian researcher GS Altshuller developed this theory after 30 years of research and studying more than 40,000 patents worldwide. Today, the TRIZ method is used in many companies around the world. In the past few years, this method has been widely used in South Korea, China, which has benefited their countries to develop many products. About 33000 people have studied this method in Samsung. Now this company is filing for more than 200 more patents per week. This company, which had a very small position in the market 20 years ago, is dominating the market today. This method is used for new product development, product improvement, process streamlining and elimination of bottlenecks, market positioning, cost reduction, patent protection, and new research is developed using this method to solve many problems in the world and improve people's lives. MAGIC director Ashish Garde, Advay Vadgaonkar, Yogesh Tawde, professor RR Deshmukh, Sarfraz Ali Qadri, Dr Arvind Chell, Prof SB Pawar and others were present on the occasion.