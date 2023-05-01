IPL 2023: LSG, RCB clash to be washed out?

IPL 2023 has reached the buisness end of the tournament. Teams are under pressure to perform well to make it to the top four. Every match adds to the pressure and today's Lucknow and Bangalore clash is no different.

Both Lucknow and Bangalore, who currently sit in the middle of the table, are pushing for every point in their remaining games as the tournament nears half way as they work to earn a berth in the playoffs. However, there is a bad news for fans as the LSG vs. RCB match, which will be played at Lucknow’s Ekana Cricket Stadium, may be washed-out owing to rain as the city is covered in gloomy clouds since two days.

Sunday morning in Lucknow started with a light drizzle, cool winds, and sun. 26.8 degrees Celsius and 24.4 degrees Celsius, respectively, were the city’s maximum and lowest temperatures. This is likely to happen again on Monday, which could concern the supporters a little. At isolated locations, a thunderstorm with lightning and gusty wind (30-40 kmph) is likely.