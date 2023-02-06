Tron Animation included in NSDC

Aurangabad

Tron Animation is a foremost institution providing education in the field of animation, vfx and gaming for the past 10 years. Thousands of students of the institute and successfully working with vfx and animation studios in the country and abroad. Many of them have contributed in several VFX and animation movies. The trainers in TRON are technically qualified and experienced. It has also been affiliated to the institutions run by Indian government. It included Media and Entertainment Sill Council, Skill India and NSDC.

A three year degree course is also available in NSDC, which is affiliated to Sandeep University, Nashik. VFX and Animation sectors are the best opportunity for the students passing tenth and twelfth standards.