Truck laden with goods of Rs 7 L disappeared

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The owner of a transport company, the owner of a truck and its driver were booked with MIDC Waluj Police Station after a truck laden with goods worth Rs 7 lakh was found missing.

It may be noted that Canpac India Pvt Ltd (Waluj MIDC) allotted the contract of goods transportation to Returnable Logistics Solutions Pvt Ltd (Delhi).

Canpac India of Waluj received orders from its Delhi branch to send goods to Hooghly (Kolkata, West Bengal) on June 10.

After receiving the orders, the transport company contacted Sandeep Singh of Vindhyavasini Transport Company in Nashik and asked him to send a truck to upload the goods from Waluj.

Sandeep Singh sent the truck (WB 19, L-1605) to Waluj for loading goods.

On the arrival of the truck at Waluj, Jai Bhagwan Sharma (Branch Manager, Returnable Logistics) verified the documents and details of driver Mahendra Kumar Shivraj Paswan ( Odisha), owner of the truck Suresh Gopal Shah (Kolkata).

After verifying the documents, driver Mahendra Kumar loaded goods (1,300 glass bottles) worth Rs 7 lakh in the vehicle from Canpack company, Waluj and left for Kolkata on June 11. Returnable logistics deposited Rs 1.13 lakh as advance for transportation charges.

The goods were to be delivered to Kolkata on June 17. But, it did not happen. When Chandraprakash Chaubey of Returnable Logistics inquired with Sandeep Singh, he informed the former that the road was jammed and the truck would reach the destination late.

Even after a week, the goods were not delivered, so, Chaubey took follow up with Singh about the goods delivery. Singh told Chaubey that the driver was absconding and the truck was broken down. Chaubey realised the cheating when he received evasive replies from truck owner Suresh Shah and driver Mahendra Kumar.

Sandeep Singh of Bindhyavasini Transport (Nashik), truck driver Mahendra Kumar Paswan ( Orissa) and its owner Suresh Gopal Shah (Kolkata) in connivance with each other did cheating with the company. Therefore, a case was registered against the three with MIDC Waluj Police Station on the complaint lodged by Chandraprakash Choubey, Branch Manager of Returnable Logistics Solutions.