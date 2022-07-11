Truck owner stabbed to death

Aurangabad, July 11:

A truck driver was stabbed to death with a sharp-edged weapon near Dhoregaon village, on Ahmednagar-Aurangabad National Highway, on Sunday midnight. The driver was driving a truck laden with industrial goods loaded from Pune and to be unloaded in the Waluj MIDC area.

The deceased have been identified as Vilas Narayan Pawar (35, Sahyadri Housing Society, Bajajnagar in Waluj). A native of Chincholi Limbaji (in Kannad tehsil) Vilas along with his family shifted his base to the Waluj MIDC area recently. He owned two trucks and he used to drive one truck. His routine was to load the industrial goods from the Waluj MIDC area and unload them in Pune and vice-versa.

It so happened that, on Sunday (July 10), he was driving the truck (MH 20 CT 1665) laden with goods loaded from Pune. He was alone (no cleaner) in the truck. While he was driving the vehicle towards Aurangabad, at around 11 pm, an attack was made on him with a sharp-edged weapon, in front of a petrol pump near Dhoregaon village. The Gangapur police patrolling in the vicinity at around midnight spotted the incident. The police pressed the ambulance driver Sagar Shejwal and got the injured Pawar admitted to Gangapur’s sub-district hospital. The superintendent of police (SP) Manish Kalwaniya also visited the spot. Four squads including two each have been formed by the local crime branch and Gangapur police for investigation. The police station has also registered an offence against unidentified assailants. Further investigation is on by police inspector Sanjay Lohkare.

The body has been handed over to the relatives after post-mortem. The deceased is survived by a wife and two sons.

Boxxxxxxx

Pawar was driving the truck himself. However, it has come to notice that his wallet is missing from the vehicle, while his mobile, industrial goods in the truck and other valuable things remained untouched in the truck. The prima facie reveals that it is not a case of robbery case, instead the killers waged an attack on him keeping an eye on his movement. The accused took advantage of his loneliness in the vehicle, says the police sources.