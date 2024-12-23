Trucker defrauds BKT Company of Rs 26 lakh

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A truck driver from Kurawar Rajgad (in Madhya Pradesh), who was transporting tyres worth Rs 25,84,967 from Waluj to BKT Company in Madhya Pradesh, has been accused of disposing of tyres without authorisation. Based on a complaint from an employee of the transport company, a case of fraud was registered against Azharuddin Rais Khan (resident of Shivpura, Kurawar Rajgad, Madhya Pradesh), on Monday at the MIDC Waluj Police Station.

On December 16, through the acquaintance of Mukesh Sharma, the manager of Surat Goods Transport Limited at Maharana Pratap Chowk (Bajajnagar), it was decided that Santosh Nele, the owner of Andhra Telangana Transport, would transport the tyres.

Accordingly, Sharma was informed that the truck (DD-01 F-9296) had been loaded with tyres for BKT Company. The truck driver, Azharuddin Khan, took all the documents with him and, after receiving Rs 35,000 of the agreed Rs 44,500 as the freight charge from transport owner Santosh Nele, departed at 9 pm on December 16, heading towards Infra Pvt. Ltd in Satna, Madhya Pradesh.

As per the agreement, the goods were expected to reach Satna on December 20 or 21. However, when it was learned from Satna that the tyres had not arrived, the accused Azharuddin was contacted by phone for an inquiry. He claimed that he had sold the goods elsewhere. Following this, the company management contacted the transport manager Sharma, who was the mediator, and informed him that fraud had occurred. Based on this, a fraud case was registered with the police. PSI Pravin Patharkar is conducting further investigations.