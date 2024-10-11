True Karmayogi we all will miss

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: With the demise of Ratan Tata, a great personality is not going to be physically with us. He was an epitome of integrity, compassion, simplicity and empathy – rare qualities in people who achieved his level of material progress. In a corporate culture where most of the promoters cling to the throne till the last, by moving out from frontline management as early as 2012, Tata with a lot of foresight, prepared Tata Group to keep his legacy on even when he ceases to physically exist. Long live his legacy. A true Karma Yogi we all will miss.

P J Swamy, Industrialist