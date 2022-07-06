Tube Product of India keen on investment in Auric

Rs 200 crore project, employment to 400 people

Aurangabad, July 6:

Tube Products of India Company is keen to start a plant Shendra phase of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) on ten to fifteen acres of land. The company is ready to invest about Rs 200 crore in the project, said Kiran Jagtap, president of Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA).

A meeting of Massia and Tube Products of India company was held at Massia office, Chikalthana here recently. The meeting was convened with the intention that such a large group should start a project at Auric. Company senior general manager G Ramaswamy visited the Shendra industrial estate and inspected the facilities. "If this company comes to Aurangabad, it will be beneficial for the SMEs and will create 300 to 400 new jobs," said Jagtap.

Tube Products of India is one of the companies owned by the Murugappa Group of Companies in Chennai, which exports internationally. The company is named among the world's tube manufacturers and is a supplier of precision tubes, electric resistance welded and cold drone welds to major automotive companies abroad.

Their market is significant in power plants, boilers, textile machinery and general engineering. It is the market leader in tubes and cylinder bore tubes for shock absorbers and gas spring applications, propeller shaft tubes for the automotive segment. Other specialty products include telescopic front fork rear axle tubes, side impact beams, tie rods, drag links, heavy thick steering shafts and hydraulic cylinder tubes. Massia secretary Rajendra Chaudhary, Dayanand Modani, Dushyant Athavale, Ravi Aher and others were present.