Tukaram Munde in city next week

Meanwhile the health department and district administration, both have started the necessary preparations in this regard. Meanwhile, the health officers are in awe over what action and against whom Munde takes action during the tour.

The officials of the Land Record section, City Survey Office, Ophthalmologist, Government Cancer Hospital authorities and others will be present during the inspection.

Earlier, the health officials came to know that Munde is visiting the city on October 20, but heaved a sigh of relief when he did not come. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to ensure that he does not pinpoint any shortcomings or detect anything to evade action by him against anybody.