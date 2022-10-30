Tulsi Vivah to mark the beginning of marriage season

-Tulsi Vivah will be held between November 4 to 7

-Marriage halls booked for November-December

Aurangabad:

The much-awaited marriage season will start from November 26. The marriageable youths are now waiting for Tulsi Vivah that signifies the end of the monsoon, and the beginning of the wedding season after Diwali. The Tulsi Vivah will be held between November 4 to 7 and the marriage season will start from November 26.

There are 58 auspicious marriage dates (Vivah Muhurat) in the next 7 months. The highest number of auspicious dates are in December, February, May and June. In these seven months, nearly 7000 marriages will be held in the district that will account to a turnover of thousands of crores of rupees. Many soon-to-be bride and groom and their parents have started making advance bookings to avoid last minute hassle. Most of the marriage halls have been booked for November-December. Now booking for January, February is in process.

Rush of customers is seen in clothing stores. Renowned jewellery showrooms in the city are introducing new designs especially for weddings. Marriage shopping will be in full swing in the coming months. Hence the traders have started preparing for the marriage season.

Tulsi vivah for four days

In the city, Tulsi vivah is arranged from house to house. This year, the ceremony will be arranged between November 4 to 7. Women in households have started preparation for the Tulsi Vivah.

Marriage dates according to almanac (Panchang):

November : 26, 27, 28, 29.

December: 2, 4, 8, 9, 14, 16, 17, 18.

January 2023 : 18, 26, 27, 31.

February : 6, 7, 10, 11, 14, 16, 22, 23, 24, 27, 28.

March : 8, 9, 13, 17, 18.

There are no marriage dates in April.

May : 2, 3, 4, 7, 9, 10, 11, 12, 15, 16, 21, 22, 29, 30.

June : 1, 3, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 23, 26, 27, 28.

Booking six months in advance

The booking of wedding dates for the month of November and December started six months in advance. Now the booking of wedding dates in January and February have started. This year more than 7,000 marriages will be arranged in the district, said Vilas Korde, secretary, Marriage Hall and Lawns Association.