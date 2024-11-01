Turning Rs 500 into Rs 25,000: A creamy heist at Diwali!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A thief handed the shopkeeper Rs 500 for a cream and, in seconds, stole Rs 25,000 from the counter. The theft occurred at 8.30 pm on Thursday near Khadkeshwar Temple.

During Diwali, thefts have surged across city marketplaces and neighbourhoods. Rahul Bharuka (26, resident of Jubilee Park) owns a shop near Khadkeshwar Temple. At 8.30 pm near Khadkeshwar Temple, Rahul Bharuka was alone when a masked man entered, handed him Rs 500 for face cream, then requested ice cream. As Rahul turned to the freezer, the thief quickly grabbed Rs 25,000 from the counter and fled. A case was registered later that night at Kranti Chowk Police Station.

Intruder enters apartment

Narayan Salampure (50) of Sonar Galli, Padampura, spotted a thief in his hall after returning from the kitchen around 6 pm on Friday. The thief attempted to flee, but neighbours, alerted by Salampure’s calls, caught him. He was found with a mobile phone belonging to another resident, Sangharsh Boldhare. The thief, identified as Tufail Raza Akhtar Memon (23) from Avishkar Colony, was detained after questioning.

Thief fails to steal temple donation box, caught on CCTV

A thief attempted to steal a donation box from Hanuman Temple in N-1 behind Kala Ganpati Temple around 5 am Saturday. The thief broke in through the iron gate at 4.29 am, covering his face, and tried to remove a large, floor-mounted donation box in front of the idol. Despite searching the temple for tools, he struggled for 20 minutes but failed to move the box and left empty-handed. The entire incident was recorded on CCTV.

Rs 49,000 Stolen from Woman’s Purse

A thief stole Rs 49,000 and a credit card from a woman’s purse while shopping for Diwali near Supari Hanuman Temple in Gulmandi on Thursday at 4 pm. The woman, Sheela Raut (50) from Honaji Nagar, had carried a bundle of Rs 500 notes specifically for her purchases. The City Chowk Police Station has registered a case.