TV Centre area murder mystery solved after 24 days

Aurangabad, Feb 14:

The murder mystery of a youth in TV Centre area has been finally resolved almost after 24 days as one of the two friends captured in the CCTV footage unveiled that his friend is the murderer. Hence, the Cidco police arrested the accused Ayaz Khan Bashir Khan (36, Rehmaniya Colony), informed senior PI Sambhaji Pawar. The court has remanded him in police custody for five days.

A youth Siddharth Bhagwan Salve (Siddharthnagar) was found brutally murdered and partially burnt under the steps in the Ground at Hudco TV Centre area. Cidco police, crime branch and cyber police station were taking strenuous efforts to solve the murder mystery but could not succeed.

Cidco police interrogated more than 150 suspects but no clue was found. Based on the CCTV footage at the time of the murder, Ayaz Khan was traced. He, his wife, and his friends were interrogated thoroughly. Meanwhile, the crime branch PSI Ashok Avchar received the information that Ayaz’s friend used to sleep on the ground for the past three months but he had not gone there for around 20 days.

During the investigation, it was found that his father drove away from the house by his father as he is a habitual drunkard. But, he returned home for the past 20 days claiming that he gave up drinking. The police took him in custody and he unveiled the sequence of the murder.

He said that deceased Siddharth abused Ayaz in an inebriated condition. Ayaz then hit Siddharth with a wooden stick and he fell to the ground under the steps. Ayaz then hit him with a stone on his head due to which he died. He then burnt him. The incident occurred at around 2.30 am.

The police action was executed under the guidance of CP Dr Nikhil Gupta, DCP Deepak Girhe, ACP Nishikant Bhujbal by PI Pawar, Vinod Salgarkar, API Shraddha Waidande, PSI Ashok Avchar, Prakash Dongre, Irfan Khan, Vijayanand Gawali, Vishal Sonawane, Amol Shinde, Sandeep Bilari, Sagar Shirsath and others.