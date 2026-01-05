Twelve truckloads of bangles arrive from Uttar Pradesh

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

With Makar Sankranti just a few days away married women traditionally celebrate the first festival of the year by wearing new bangles. As a result, as many as 12 truckloads of bangles from Uttar Pradesh have reached the city markets.

Two lakh dozen bangles from Firozabad

Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh is a major hub for glass bangle manufacturing, supplying markets across the country. Over the last 15 days, 12 trucks filled with bangles have arrived in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Each truck carries around 15,000 to 16,000 dozen bangles, taking the total consignment to nearly two lakh dozen.

Five days to transport fragile bangles

The distance between Firozabad and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is 1,082 kilometres, which usually takes around 20 hours and 15 minutes. However, since glass bangles are extremely fragile and easily damaged, trucks travel at a slower pace. As a result, it takes about five days for the consignments to reach the city, with nearly 20 per cent damage during transit, according to a wholesale trader.

Stone bangles named ‘Dhurandhar’

Every year, bangles are often marketed using names inspired by hit films. This year, wholesalers have named the popular stone bangles ‘Dhurandhar’.

Low demand for yellow bangles

As Makar Sankranti falls on an auspicious yellow theme this year, many women are specifically asking traders not to show yellow bangles. Anticipating this trend, wholesalers ordered bangles in other colours, avoiding yellow shades.

“We anticipated the demand, so we deliberately ordered fewer yellow bangles from Firozabad,”

— Urvesh Jain, trader

10 Wholesalers, 800 retailers

The city has around 10 wholesale dealers and nearly 800 retail bangle sellers, including many home-based businesses. While bangles are sold throughout the year, nearly 60 per cent of annual sales happen during Sankranti, followed by Dussehra and Diwali. During the Sankranti season alone, wholesale business in the city touches Rs 90 lakh to Rs 1 crore.

Photo - 1.Vendors purchasing bangles at a wholesale shop.

2. Glass bangles brought from Firozabad.