Twenty resolutions passed in Sankalp Parishad

Aurangabad, March 20:

Twenty resolutions were passed today in the Sankalp Parishad of the Bharatiya Dalit Panther, including immediate resolution of the issue of grazing land (Gairan) and encroached lands.

Prof Pratibha Ahire was the keynote speaker at the conference organized on the occasion of Mahad Chavdar Tale Satyagraha Kranti Din. Speaking on the occasion, she said that the values that Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar gave for the liberation of the exploited are being destroyed. Education is tied to the door of capitalism. Due to privatization, reservation has come to an end. Bahujan society is deprived of the facilities. Speaking as the chief guest, Dr Sitaram Jadhav said, "I have performed two and a half lakh surgeries in forty years. But I never asked anyone his caste. No religious signs and symbols were present in anyone's body.

Parishad president adv Ramesh Khandagale said that the ruling party is once again trying to bring a manipulative system. Work is underway to puncture the Constitution. The country is being divided into castes and religions.Engg Milind Patil, Subhash Thokal, Amrapali Kotkar, Kusum Shirsath, Bhagyashree Bankar and others were present.