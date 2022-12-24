Twin Annual meet @BSGM

Chief guest (primary event), Saba Ahmed, an ex-parent and (Executive Engineer Public Works Department) said that parents should strive to minimise their children's screen time. Chief guest (secondary event) and ophthalmologist Dr Shrirang Deshpande emphasized the dangers of using a mobile phone by the young generation.

School chairman Dr Hiroo Gursahnani spoke of the latest teaching techniques adopted by the school which is Project Based Learning and praised the school staff.