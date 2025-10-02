Two assault and rob a youth after release from jail

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“Because of you, I had to go to jail,” saying this, two men assaulted Ashtavinayak Malve (22, Durga Colony) and stabbed him with a knife. They also snatched Rs 500 and his mobile phone. The incident occurred on August 30 at 11:35 pm in Savitrinagar, Chikalthana.

The accused have been identified as Deepak Chavan (24) and Rahul Fatpure (22). A case has been registered against them at the MIDC Cidco police station. According to police, Malve was sitting with a friend in Savitrinagar when the accused confronted him. Blaming him for the earlier case that sent them to jail, they beat him up. Deepak then attacked him with a knife. Malve later took treatment at a hospital and lodged a complaint. However, in a counter-complaint, Deepak’s mother alleged that on September 1, Malve and his father went to their house to question them about the assault. She claimed they poured petrol on the tin shed in front of their house and set it on fire. The blaze destroyed a sewing machine along with customers’ cloth and clothes kept for stitching. Based on her complaint, a case has also been registered against Malve and his father. PSI Jagannath Mendkudle is conducting further investigation.