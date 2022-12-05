Two booked for using fake car number

Aurangabad

City Chowk police booked two persons for using fake registration number on the car. The police have seized the car worth Rs 8 lakh.

The police team led by PI Ashok Bhandare and others were inspecting the vehicles in the wee hours on Sunday in Jublee Park area. They stopped a car (MP09CV 6591) and when the registration and chases numbers of the car was checked it was found fake. The police seized the car and brought the two persons to the City Chowk police station.

Based on the complaint lodged by Subhash Chandel, a case has been registered against the accused Pradeep Ratanlal Rathod (30, Sendhva, Badwani, Madhya Pradesh) and Chetan Sharma (40, Nagziri, Devas Road, Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh).