Two bullets removed from Bunty Jahagirdar’s body

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The body of Aslam Shabbir Shaikh alias Bunty Jahagirdar, a suspected accused in the German Bakery blast, Pune, was autopsied at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and dispatched at 8 am on Thursday.

His body had been hit by five bullets; three remained lodged and two were removed during the autopsy. The family had refused autopsy in Ahilyanagar and requested an in-camera autopsy at the hospital. The body was brought to GMCH around 9.30 pm on Wednesday, and the procedure was conducted after a late-night post-mortem report, with a large police deployment in place.