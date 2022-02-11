Two caught in fire rescued by fire department

Aurangabad, Feb 11:

Two employees of a private company trapped in a building that caught fire were rescued by the fire department on Friday afternoon.

According to information, the company has decided to lease a building located next to Best Price on Paithan road. Two company employees went to inspect the building at 2 pm on Friday. While inspecting the first floor, a fire broke out on the ground floor due to a sudden short circuit. The fire was so intense that it was impossible for staff to get down. The frightened staff then rushed to the terrace. Upon receiving the information, the fire department officials from Padampura rushed to the spot. The fire was contained in just ten minutes after cutting off the power supply. The two employees were then evacuated safely. Fire officials Mohan Mungse, Sanjay Kulkarni, Haribhau Ghuge, Sangram More, Shiv Sambha and others were present.