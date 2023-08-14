Two civic personnel injured in tree falling incident

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a surprising development, five women and three civic employees escaped unhurt when a big branch of 50-year-old neem tree, existing on the campus of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) headquarters fell suddenly on Monday at 11 am.

Meanwhile, two personnel sustained minor injuries and one car of a health employee was damaged in the incident. The civic officials, as a precautionary measure, cut all the branches of this old tree.

Monday being the first day of the week witnessed a huge rush of visitors on CSMC campus. The reason for the rush was also to get their respective works done as there are public holidays on August 15 and 16. Hence the rush started at the office from 9.30 am. Meanwhile, the preparations of the Independence Day celebrations by different sections on the campus of the civic headquarters were also underway. Accordingly, the security staff was also rehearsing their preparations under the old neem tree. As soon as they finished their rehearsal and dispersed, within a couple of minutes, a huge cracking sound emerged and a big branch of the neem tree fell on the ground creating a huge thudding sound. Meanwhile, two civic staff Madhav Dabhade and Shobha Sonkamble sustained minor injuries, while others standing around got saved as they moved away speedily. They were rushed in an ambulance for treatment to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Meanwhile, the car of one employee of the health section got pressed under this branch. There is no major damage to it. The garden superintendent Vijay Patil visited the hospital and inquired about the health of the injured civic staff.

It is learnt that the branch has disassociated due to infestation of pests. The city engineer A B Deshmukh, executive engineers B D Phad, K M Phalak, Waghmare also inspected the site. Later on, the Fire Brigade jawans cut all the branches of the tree as a safety measure.