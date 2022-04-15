Two day-long pediatrician conference in city from April 16

Aurangabad, April 15:

A two-day regional-level for pediatricians will be held in the city at Marathwada Regional Pediatric Conference (Marpcon) on April 16.

At least 300 doctors from Maharashtra will be participating in the conference. The brainstorming session on pediatrics and modern therapies will be the main attraction, apart from workshop on parenting.

While addressing the press conference, the chairman of the coordinating committee Dr Shyam Khandelwal highlighted various programmes to be held during the conference.

Experts like Dr Upendra Kinjewadikar, Dr Raju Khoopchandani (Mumbai), senior pediatrician Rajesh Chokhani, Dr Basavaraj and others will highlight on modern treatments in the pediatrics. The city’s senior pediatrician Dr V.N. Ingle will also give his special guidance.

The doctors will also read out their research papers. The Aurangabad Association has been honored to organise the conference, said Dr Sandhya Kondapalle.

Organising committee members Dr Rajendra Khadke, Dr Shyam Khandelwal, Dr Rajeshri Ratnaparkhe, Dr Renu Boralkar, Dr Mandar Deshpande were also present on the occasion.

Workshop on parenting

A special workshop on challenges of parenting has been organised for the general public at IMA Hall, on Saturday (April 16) from 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.

Senior Pediatrician and President of Indian Pediatricians Association, Dr Upendra Kinjewadikar, Dr Madhura Anvikar and Dr Amol Deshmukh will guide during the workshop. Dr Manjusha Sherkar is the coordinator of the workshop.

Meanwhile, Dr Rajeshri Ratnaparkhi and Dr Sandhya Kondapalle have appealed the citizens to attend the workshop in large number.