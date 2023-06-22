Two-day national conference 'SPOSICON' from June 24

Faculties of national and international eminence will be present

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 10th Midterm Conference of Strabismus and Paediatrics Ophthalmology Society of India (SPOSI) in collaboration with Aurangabad Ophthalmological association, Marathwada ophthalmological society and Maharashtra Ophthalmology society is organizing the midterm SPOSICON-2023 two-day national conference at Hotel Fern Residency in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar from June 24. The conference will be inaugurated by union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad at 6 pm.

Faculties of national and international eminence will be deliberating about their research work and guiding the delegates on pediatric blindness including cataract, squint and amblyopia. A special session is dedicated to discuss the rising number of patients having myopia (short sightedness). President of SPOSI Dr PG Deshpande, secretary and senior professor (Delhi) Dr Pramod Pandey, RPC AIIMS Delhi Dr S Khokar, Dr T P Lahane, Dr Shubhangi Bhave will all guide the delegates regarding childhood blindness.