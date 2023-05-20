Two-day startup expo in city from May 27

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) is organizing the first-ever Startup Expo in Marathwada at Marathwada Auto Cluster. As part of the Magic Startup Weekend initiative, the two-day expo on May 27 and 28 will provide a platform for new entrepreneurs in the region. Startups at the prototype-ready and revenue stages will showcase their products and services, receiving valuable customer feedback. The expo will also feature product demos on AR/VR, robotics, and drones. Additionally, participants can network with potential co-founders, investors, mentors, and establish market linkages. The top three startups will be recognized for their participation and innovation. College students can also become project ambassadors, gaining hands-on experience and receiving a special certificate. To participate, visit bit.ly/MAGICExpo or bit.ly/MSWEA for students.