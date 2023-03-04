Two die after truck falls down from bridge on Samrudhi Mahamarg

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Two persons including a driver died on the spot after a truck transporting chemicals fell off the bridge on Samruddhi Mahamarg and caught fire at Gokulwadi-Fatiyabad on Friday at 11 pm. The deceased have been identified as driver Sohel Khan Ismail Khan (32) and Naushad alias Lala (24) and both were residents of Bhillai-Durgad, Faridnagar in Chattisgarh.

The truck (bearing number CG 7-AW 0518) laden with chemicals and other important items was going to Nagpur from Mumbai. While it was passing through Gokulwadi (in Gangapur tehsil) on Friday at 11 pm, the vehicle dashed the parapet wall of the bridge and fell from a height of 12 feet on the ground. A thudding sound was generated due to the falling of the truck and immediately caught fire. The sound attracted the villagers from Gokulwadi and nearby villages and they were shocked to see the burning truck. Acting upon the information, the PSI of Highway Police Kakasaheb Nagve, Ashok Berde and Daulatabad police station’s staff reached the spot. The firefighters also struggled and seized the fire within a few hours. However, the driver and one other occupant in the truck died in the accident on the spot.

The deceased driver Sohel is survived by his parents, wife, one son (5 years) and one daughter (2 years), while Naushad leaves behind a family comprising his parents, wife and two-month-old daughter, informed Sohel’s father-in-law Faiyyaz Ahmed.

It may be noted that the fire got wild as the drums filled with chemicals got burst and it immediately caught fire. Hence the fire tenders stationed at Mahamarg’s Maliwada, Sawangi and Lasur Station were called, but they could not come for want of water in their tanks. Hence the fire brigade was pressed from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and the jawans took two hours to douse the wildfire.