Two die in truck-motorcycle dash during midnight on Vaijapur Road

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a tragic accident, two persons died on the spot and one person sustained grave injuries after a motorcycle on which they were riding was dashed by a speeding truck, in front of a petrol pump, on Vaijapur-Gangapur Road, on July 4 at 3.30 am.

The deceased have been identified as Rajesh Pratap Patekar (24, Motigavhan in Jalna district) and Vishal Raosaheb Hiwale (23, Hatvan in Jalna district). Meanwhile, the third colleague (also from Jalna district) Dnyaneshwar Satpute sustained grave injuries and is undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for further treatment.

The three youths Patekar, Hiwale and Satpute hail from different villages in the Jalna district, but were living in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, nowadays. The trio, on the motorcycle bearing number (MH 21 BR 5058) left the city for Vaijapur via Gangapur on Monday at 3 am. Co-incidentally, a speeding truck coming from Vaijapur towards Gangapur (KA 56 5278) hit the motorcycle in front of the petrol pump. The truck driver sped away from the spot after the accident. One hotel owner in the vicinity informed the PSI Shakil Shaikh who then rushed to the spot along with ambulance driver Sagar Shejwal, Amar Rajput and Shree Sabne.

Patekar and Hiwale both sustained grave head injuries, as a result, they died on the spot, while Satpute sustained grave injuries. He was admitted to a sub-district hospital. The doctors attending him after primary treatment sent him to GMCH for further treatment. He was in an unconscious state.

According to the family members, all three youths were in private jobs. On the complaint of Raosaheb Hiwale, the police have registered a case against the absconding truck driver.

The bodies of the deceased youths were handed over to the family members after performing post-mortems at the sub-district hospital on Tuesday (July 4) morning. The family members and relatives were unable to control their emotions. The bodies were taken to their native places to perform the last rites.

Patekar is survived by his parents, a brother and a sister, while Hiwale leaves behind a family comprising the parents, a brother and a sister. PSI Shaikh is investigating the case.