Indian stock indices largely steady in Tuesday early trade

Domestic benchmark stock Indices -- Sensex and Nifty -- started Tuesday's trade largely on a steady note.

At 9.32 am, the indices traded just 0.1 per cent higher. Of the Nifty 50 stocks, 36 advanced and the rest 14 declined.

BSE Sensex lost 311 points or 0.51 per cent and settled at 60,691.54 while NSE Nifty lost 99 points and closed at 17,844.60 on Monday.

"But long-term investors can utilise the weakness in the market to buy high-quality stocks in performing sectors. Autos is a segment to watch since this segment is coming out of a five-year downturn and its prospects look good, particularly in the premium segment," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific markets fell on Tuesday as investors await factory activity by regional private surveys, said Devarsh Vakil, Deputy Head of Retail Research, HDFC securities.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor