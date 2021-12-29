Two dies after jeep turn turtle over technical snag

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Dec 29:

Two persons died on the spot and four others got severely injured after the jeep in which they were travelling rolled on due to the sudden occurrence of a technical snag in it, on Kannad-Sillod Highway, on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. Meanwhile, the injured are undergoing treatment in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

The deceased are been identified as Pradeep Singh Sunder Singh Gaur (56) and Lata Shiv Singh Gaur (50), while the injured are identified as Shiv Singh Suraj Singh Gaur (65), Rajesh Singh Gokul Singh Gaur (45), Maya Rajesh Singh Gaur (40) and driver Radhakisan Jadhav (all residents of Bharadi). Pishore police station has registered the accident.

Police said, " All the occupants were returning to Bharadi in a jeep after attending a marriage function in Nashik. While on the way, the jeep (MH 20 BC 6623) sustained a technical snag, between Kannad tehsil's Sarola and Mohadi Phata, on Tuesday at 1.30 am. The jeep rolled on in speed and stopped in the farm of one villager Kiran Chaunde. The thudding sound of the accident attracted Kakasaheb Harde and other villagers. All of them reached the spot and later on Harde transported their damaged jeep by uploading it in another vehicle.

Acting upon the information, the Pishore police station's assistant police inspector Komal Shinde and his team reached the spot and shifted the injured to sub-district hospital in Sillod. After first aid, the four injured were shifted to GMCH (Aurangabad) for further treatment. The former gram panchayat member of Bharadi (in Sillod) is one of the two deceased. Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended in Bharadi village today morning when the death news spread like fire. After post mortem, the sub-district hospital (Sillod) handed over the bodies to the relatives to perform last rites upon them in their native village.